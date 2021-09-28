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Liberal Tyranny Has Overtaken Australia and Wants to Do It To U.S.
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140 views • September 28, 2021
I'm fired up and I am not nice to liberals in this video. You are to blame and this video will offend you. If you can take being offended, this video could save your soul as well.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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