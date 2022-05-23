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PROOF OF ANTHONY FAUCI's PROFITS from ROYALTIES, KICKBACKS & COMMISSIONS from the PANDEMIC and OTHER SECRETS & LIES of the NIH
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72 views • May 23, 2022
A new investigation reports that Anthony Fauci and the NIH received and hid $350 million of royalties from pharma companies. #Fauci #Pandemic #NIH
PROOF OF ANTHONY FAUCI's PROFITS from ROYALTIES, KICKBACKS & COMMISSIONS from the PANDEMIC and OTHER SECRETS & LIES HE & NIH TELL
https://rumble.com/v14mtkh-the-real-anthony-fauci.html
PROOF OF ANTHONY FAUCI's PROFITS from ROYALTIES, KICKBACKS & COMMISSIONS from the PANDEMIC and OTHER SECRETS & LIES HE & NIH TELL
https://rumble.com/v14mtkh-the-real-anthony-fauci.html
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