TRUTHIVERSE EPISODE 17 - BEYOND BIG PHARMA: INTRODUCING GERMAN NEW MEDICINE WITH WILLIAM HUGHES

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BrendanDMurphyOfficial
Listen to all episodes of Turthiverse at http://truthiverse.com - Not that long ago, a well-informed friend told me I needed to check out German New Medicine - and I took him seriously. When I acted on that advice, I saw a game-changing paradigm that will rock allopathic medicine to the core, and help humanity break free of the Germ Theory trance we have been held in since the late 1800s. I saw the empowerment of billions of people. That's why I invited William Hughes - a veteran GNM practitioner - on to Truthiverse to share this profound science with as many people as possible. German New Medicine is often the last place people who have "tried everything" end up looking for relief from - and understanding of - their symptoms. Even if you're not seeking symptom relief and you just want to know where mind-body science is at on the cutting-edge in the 21st century and witness the medical paradigm shift that is underway, then this episode of Truthiverse will not disappoint. Prepare to have your mind blown.
Willam Hughes' Story
In Will's words:
Graduated from the University of Central Queensland, in 1992, with a degree in Applied Science. Further studies included fitness and resistance training in 1997, Neural Linguistics Programming and Hypnosis in 2007, then SCENAR and NES training in 2010. Finally finding my way to German New Medicine late in 2010, I studied initially with John Theobald [B.Sc]. and then Caroline Markolin PhD from 2012-15. Postgraduate studies include Epi-Genetics (Melbourne University) 2013 and Medical Neuroscience (Duke University) 2014. Currently, I am exclusively practising and teaching German New Medicine in Australia.
You'll Learn:
- How the Prince of Savoy's violent crime inadvertently triggered a health revolution
- What the current pinnacle of mind-body understanding looks like
- How internal psychological conflict creates specific dis-ease conditions
- How to break Big Pharma's stranglehold on global health policy
- The key to leaving allopathic medicine's Germ Warfare model behind - and greeting the FUTURE of medicine
- How a totally un-funded mind-body science is revolutionising wellness understanding
- Why dis-ease symptoms tend to prefer one side of the body over the other (laterality)
- Some of the surprising ways the mind can cunningly create mysterious physical symptoms
...and much, much more.
I really can't stress enough the importance of people knowing this material - for many different reasons. If you want to take your mind-body understanding to a whole new level then you're in the right place.
Meet the powerful modality that is German New Medicine.
Please subscribe, drop a review, and *share* this information widely.
Thanks in advance for supporting the nascent emergence of deep human self-awareness - and the peace, truth, and beauty this will bring us all.
About Brendan D. Murphy
A Truth Addict and Freedom Hacker for the better part of 2 decades now, Brendan D. Murphy has been a stalwart advocate of humanity in the war on consciousness, as he has helped educate, awaken, and inspire thousands of people around the world. Author of the monumental masterpiece (as dubbed by several readers) "The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science and Spirituality - Book 1" and co-founder of the censorship-free Fedbook alternative - Trooth network - Brendan's life revolves entirely around creating a better, freer, healthier world for all humans.
Buy the book: https://brendandmurphy.com/the-grand-...
Watch the Evolve Yourself Masterclass: http://evolveyourself.live
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