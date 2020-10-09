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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 09 October 2020
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41 views • October 10, 2020
Need to Know (09 October 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo of the District of Criminals and Susan Bradford of Springfield, VA. Democrats politicize Trump’s Illness. Another Pelosi coup: use Trump illness and 25th amendment. Harris gaslights voters in VP debate. Trump says Kamala is a Monster and a Communist.Police officer demographics: White in rural areas, 50/50 white/black in big cities. Gun sales in swing states. Big Mike Obama is a giant fraud. Biden vows to fight White Supremacists! Is Biden, Biden? Black lives matter is a scam. Vaccines real mission to make population docile, obedient slaves? Real doctors and scientists (13,000 and growing) demand real science--ditch masks and achieve herd immunity! Ridiculous false flag plot to kidnap MI governor Whitmer (ridiculous!) AOC rips Pence, lauds Globalist Green New Deal. Globalist Nobel does NOT award Trump (what a surprise). NBA tanking, vows to dump BLM.
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