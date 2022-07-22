Sri Lanka's 'Green New Deal' Brings Poverty, Starvation, and Chaos

In April 2021, Sri Lanka's president banned chemical fertilizers and pesticides when he ordered the country’s 2 million farmers to go organic.

What happened❓

"All the small farms shut down, all of the large farms had 20 to 30 percent crop yield reductions, and the prices of food went crazy.”

“As they tried to go woke, they went broke.”

Ironically, the country now has a 98 ESG rating, but the bankrupt nation is no longer able to pay for food, fuel, or medicine.

Source: https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/sri-lankas-green-new-deal-brings

@KanekoaTheGreat