Dems In Denial
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Not Sending Their Best

* Things aren’t so great right now.

* Dems managed to make life as difficult as possible for Americans.

* They don’t care about your problems.

* Midterms are about to get interesting.

* These senate races will dictate the direction of America.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 5 October 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6313321779112

