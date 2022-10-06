Dems In Denial

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Not Sending Their Best
* Things aren’t so great right now.
* Dems managed to make life as difficult as possible for Americans.
* They don’t care about your problems.
* Midterms are about to get interesting.
* These senate races will dictate the direction of America.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 5 October 2022