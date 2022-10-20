Create New Account
[Streamed live on Oct 18, 2022] CuttingEdge: Executive Order 14067
CuttingEdge
10/18/2022 @ 12p EST

10/18/2022 @ 12p ESTExecutive order 14067, Is elimination of cash part of the inability to buy or sell unless you have the 'Mark of the Beast"? Lets explore and define what this .gov is doing with our economic currency and what that means for you.


Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsmoneygovernmentbankingfinancecashless

