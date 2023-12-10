Create New Account
Tucker Carlson on X Twitter - Episode 47 - American GONZALO LIRA Still in Ukraine Prison
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 14 hours ago

Ep. 47 Gonzalo Lira is an American citizen who’s been tortured in a Ukrainian prison since July, for the crime of criticizing Zelensky. Biden officials approve of this, because they’d like to apply the same standard here. The media agree. Here’s a statement from Gonzalo Lira’s father.

(00:00) American Zelensky critic jailed in Ukraine

(05:14) Where is our State Department?

(08:40) Lira arrested after criticizing Biden

(11:49) Is Ukraine the democracy we’re told it is?

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1733581286256607619

Adding Elon Musk's tweet from today, 10th.

Elon Musk approached Zelensky about US citizen Gonzalo Lira, who has been in a Ukrainian prison since May.

"An American citizen sitting in prison in Ukraine after we sent over $100 billion? Is there more to this story than just criticism of Zelensky? If that's all, then we have a serious problem.

President Zelensky, please educate the American people on this issue," Musk wrote.

Let us remind you that the SBU detained Lira in Kharkov after his streams on YouTube. Ukrainian authorities stated that the American filmed Ukrainian military personnel and insulted them.

Judging by information from open sources, Gonzalo Angel Quintilio Lira Lopez is a native of California. In his videos on YouTube and on Telegram, he criticized NATO, the Biden administration and the “Zelensky regime.”


