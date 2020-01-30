How To Get Thicker and Longer Eyelashes Fast and Naturally.Every woman wants to get longer and thicker eyelashes. There are lots commercial products for your eyelashes like mascara, false eyelashes or eyelashes extensions etc, but these are very harmful for your eyelashes.Here are 6 natural remedies to get long eyelashes fast.1. Castor Oil.Castor oil is one of the best home remedies to make your eyelashes grow longer. Castor oil contains fatty acids that help your eyelashes to grow faster, longer and thicker.2. Almond oil.The vitamin E in almond oil helps to grow longer and thicker eyelashes.3. Aloe vera.Aloe vera is an effective home remedy that can help you get long and thick eyelashes.4. Coconut Milk.Coconut milk is a good source of healthy fat and protein, which improves your eyelashes growth.5. Green Tea.Green tea is another excellent home remedy for longer and thicker eyelashes.6. Egg Yolk.Egg Yolk is an effective home remedy to promote eyelash growth. The protein content in egg yolk would nourish your eyelashes and help them become thicker naturally.Visit our facebook page:Images Are Licensed Under Creative Common.Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment.Images licensed under CC:pixabayflickrpexels