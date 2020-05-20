5 G and The Brain Tissue

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The biggest concern is how these new wavelengths will affect the skin. The body has between two million to four million sweat ducts. explains that our sweat ducts act like “an array of helical antennas when exposed to these wavelengths,” meaning that we become more conductive. A recent New York study which experimented with 60GHz waves stated that “the analyses of penetration depth show that more than 90% of the transmitted power is absorbed in the epidermis and dermis layer.”