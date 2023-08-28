Create New Account
'Who knows what comes next for the West?' | Neil Oliver
Published 13 hours ago

'Neil Oliver shares his thoughts on BRIC and their expansion with six more countries.


'Who knows what comes next for the West. Where we have lived, where there has been so much decent aspiration by so many decent people? Let's hope there's a way forward for the West.'


#BRIC #news #politics #uknews


Keep up to date with the latest news at https://www.gbnews.com 

bricsneil olivergbn newslatest monologue

