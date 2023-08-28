'Who knows what comes next for the West?' | Neil Oliver

'Neil Oliver shares his thoughts on BRIC and their expansion with six more countries.
'Who knows what comes next for the West. Where we have lived, where there has been so much decent aspiration by so many decent people? Let's hope there's a way forward for the West.'
#BRIC #news #politics #uknews
Keep up to date with the latest news at https://www.gbnews.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.