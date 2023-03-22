Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Are You Ready for the (Fake) Alien Invasion?
260 views
channel image
Thomas Smith
Published 18 hours ago |

In this brief video Greg Reese of the Reese Report describes the history of the notion of a fake alien invasion-- "a false flag event where the public is tricked into believing that aliens from outer space are invading the Earth"--and how this event will be used by the powers-that-be to usher in their New World Order / One World Government.

See also: World War III - The War On Humanity
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2023



Keywords
fake newsfalse flagaliensnicola teslanew world ordernaziufosinvasionone world governmentblue beamwernher von braunfake alien invasionnon-human species

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket