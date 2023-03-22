Are You Ready for the (Fake) Alien Invasion?

In this brief video Greg Reese of the Reese Report describes the history of the notion of a fake alien invasion-- "a false flag event where the public is tricked into believing that aliens from outer space are invading the Earth"--and how this event will be used by the powers-that-be to usher in their New World Order / One World Government.
See also: World War III - The War On Humanity
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.