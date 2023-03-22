Are You Ready for the (Fake) Alien Invasion?

In this brief video Greg Reese of the Reese Report describes the history of the notion of a fake alien invasion-- "a false flag event where the public is tricked into believing that aliens from outer space are invading the Earth"--and how this event will be used by the powers-that-be to usher in their New World Order / One World Government.

