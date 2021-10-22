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https://sherrilynn.com
These videos are not mine, I take the different videos and pictures
that are shared with me on Telegram and I make them
into this final work to let people know what is going on.
Election Fraud 2020, Truth About Antifa and Hollywood. Fix 2020 Before 2021. Wake Up America!
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Please go to Frank Speech and watch all about the election fraud of 2020.
http://www.frankspeech.com
Please Help Save America!
2 Corinthians 4:11 |
For we which live are alway delivered unto death for Jesus' sake, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our mortal flesh.
2 Corinthians 4:5 |
For we preach not ourselves, but Christ Jesus the Lord; and ourselves your servants for Jesus' sake.
God Bless,
Sherri Lynn