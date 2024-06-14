BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Fighter Alone, Wounded by an FPV Drone - Destroys 2 Drones with Machine Gun Fire - waits for second assault group
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
265 views • 10 months ago

Epic footage of the battle of an attack squad of the 2nd Taman division. Russian video, watching him.

Left alone with the enemy, Russian fighter alone continues the assault on the Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold in the Kupyansk direction.

Near the forest plantation he is overtaken by an FPV drone. He is wounded in the leg and crawls under the trees, continuing to fire at the enemy.

The enemy tries to finish him off with two more kamikaze drones, but he destroys both birds with machine gun fire and remains to wait for the approach of our second assault group.

Russia has real heroes! 

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
