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ROTHSCHILD PUPPET BORIS JOHNSON'S WICKED SOUL IS SEEPING TO HIS SURFACE AND HE IS LOOKING GRIM
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442 views • March 14, 2021
All the Wicked Deeds This Wretched Excuse of a Man Has Committed Against the British People Is Etching Through From His Soul to His Bodily Exterior, Tony Blair Is Another Demonic Creature Who Cannot Hide the Evil That Emanates From His Evil Soul No Matter How Hard They Try to Cover It. You Are a Hideous Little Man Boris Johnson, Grotesque Would Be a Compliment.
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