Psychiatrists are behind some of the worst crimes in our society . CCHR.ORG

Psychiatric drugs are not designed to cure, but to suppress symptoms and physically damage the person taking them.Claims of safety and efficacy are made with each new "miracle pill"; its dangers only later exposed.Psychiatric drugs kill.One prevailing psychiatric theory (key to psychotropic drug sales) is that mental disorders result from a chemical imbalance in the brain.Psychiatric disorders are not medical diseases. There are no lab tests, brain scans, X-rays or chemical imbalance tests that can verify any mental disorder is a physical condition. This is not to say that people do not get depressed, or that people can’t experience emotional or mental duress, but psychiatry has repackaged these emotions and behaviors as “disease” in order to sell drugs. This is a brilliant marketing campaign, but it is not science.The pernicious influence of psychiatry has wreaked havoc throughout society.This is the psych at work today, busy deceiving us and hooking our world on drugs.Citizen groups and responsible government officials should work together to expose and abolish psychiatry’s hidden manipulation of society.If you or a relative or friend have been falsely imprisoned in a psychiatric facility, assaulted, abused or damaged by a mental health practitioner, seek attorney advice about filing a civil suit against any offending psychiatrist and his or her hospital, associations and teaching institutions.