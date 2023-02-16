Douglas Abbott Macgregor is a retired U.S. Army colonel and government official, and an author, consultant, and television commentator.[1] He played a significant role on the battlefield in the 1990-91 Gulf War and the 1999 NATO bombing of Yugoslavia. His 1997 book Breaking the Phalanx established him as an influential if unconventional theorist of military strategy. His thinking contributed to the US strategy in its 2003 invasion of Iraq.

After leaving the military in 2004, he became more politically active. In 2020, President Donald Trump proposed Macgregor as ambassador to Germany, but the Senate blocked the nomination. On November 11, 2020, a Pentagon spokesperson announced that Macgregor had been hired to serve as Senior Advisor to the Acting Secretary of Defense, a post he held for less than three months. Trump also appointed him to the board of West Point Academy, his alma mater. These appointments proved controversial due to his history of racist comments.[2] He regularly contributes to Fox News and Russian state media, where his opinions on Russia have caused controversy. He has been described as a member of the "Putin wing of the GOP" and a fellow traveller.

