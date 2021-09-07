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Canadian People Pissed Off. Traitor "Fidel" Trudeau at a Campaign stop In London Ontario
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90 views • September 07, 2021
This is happening to Trudeau everywhere he goes. He is travelling in secret, not announcing where he is but the PEOPLE find out and this is the results.
It takes a lot to piss Canadians off. Maybe it is only Vaccinated people can go to hockey games or to watch their children play hockey. Canadians are angry.
It takes a lot to piss Canadians off. Maybe it is only Vaccinated people can go to hockey games or to watch their children play hockey. Canadians are angry.
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