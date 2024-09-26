Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) launched an (ICBM) with a dummy warhead into the high seas of the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday

The Rocket Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a dummy warhead into the high seas of the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, where it landed in designated maritime zones.

This was China’s first ICBM test launch in four decades.

Adding:

The U.S. is the biggest threat to peace worldwide and the source of wars and conflicts, stated a representative of China's Ministry of Defense.

