Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) launched an (ICBM) with a dummy warhead into the high seas of the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday

The Rocket Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a dummy warhead into the high seas of the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, where it landed in designated maritime zones.
This was China’s first ICBM test launch in four decades.
Adding:
The U.S. is the biggest threat to peace worldwide and the source of wars and conflicts, stated a representative of China's Ministry of Defense.