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Turkish doctors: 'Babies born with Tails and Animal Hair!' [07.10.2021]
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392 views • October 18, 2021
In a viral video a group of medical doctors and the leader of the Turkish Welfare Party issue a grave warning to the world. They show photos of babies born with severe genetic birth defects, like a baby with a tail, one eye, covered in hair or with multiple arms and legs.
September 23 2021 Doctor's claims on babies given COVID-19 shots trigger fury in Turkey
https://www.duvarenglish.com/doctors-claims-on-babies-given-covid-19-shots-trigger-fury-in-turkey-news-58929
"Babies born with tails and animal hair!" warn Turkish doctors
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/disorders/
And there are more VIDEOS https://rumble.com/user/stopworldcontrol
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=turkish+doctors+newborn+babies&;t=h_&ia=web
stopworldcontrol Published October 7, 2021 56,884 Views
https://rumble.com/vng4dz-babies-could-be-born-with-tails-and-animal-hair-say-turkish-doctors.html
https://rumble.com/user/stopworldcontrol
www.stopworldcontrol.com
September 23 2021 Doctor's claims on babies given COVID-19 shots trigger fury in Turkey
https://www.duvarenglish.com/doctors-claims-on-babies-given-covid-19-shots-trigger-fury-in-turkey-news-58929
"Babies born with tails and animal hair!" warn Turkish doctors
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/disorders/
And there are more VIDEOS https://rumble.com/user/stopworldcontrol
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=turkish+doctors+newborn+babies&;t=h_&ia=web
stopworldcontrol Published October 7, 2021 56,884 Views
https://rumble.com/vng4dz-babies-could-be-born-with-tails-and-animal-hair-say-turkish-doctors.html
https://rumble.com/user/stopworldcontrol
www.stopworldcontrol.com
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