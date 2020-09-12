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9-11 - Where Did The Towers Go? Part 1
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115 views • September 12, 2020
So where did the Towers go?
They didn't burn up.
They didn't slam to the ground.
They turned to dust.
If you're familiar with what caused the Santa Rosa 'fires', then you recognize what happened here.
The towers were taken down using Directed Energy weapons.
Fires and explosions were used as cover, while the buildings were turned to dust using these weapons.
Judy Wood makes this abundantly clear.
Don't fall for the other distractions created by the psychopaths that orchestrated this murderous event.
They didn't burn up.
They didn't slam to the ground.
They turned to dust.
If you're familiar with what caused the Santa Rosa 'fires', then you recognize what happened here.
The towers were taken down using Directed Energy weapons.
Fires and explosions were used as cover, while the buildings were turned to dust using these weapons.
Judy Wood makes this abundantly clear.
Don't fall for the other distractions created by the psychopaths that orchestrated this murderous event.
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