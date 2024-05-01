What the Bible really says, for those who seek to please the Lord Jesus Christ and be found worthy of Him.





Resources Referenced in this video:

Propriety in the Assembly of the Saints

https://theopenscroll.com/propriety.htm





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TOS_ProprietyInTheAssembly.mp4





Find an mp3 audio file here:

https://theopenscroll.com/audio/TOS_ProprietyInTheAssembly.mp3





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com