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Easter Reminder - Short Video
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1 view • April 17, 2022
Please don't shortchange the gospel message. Yes, the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus is amazing! At the same time, Jesus said his flesh profits nothing, but his words are spirit and life. Put the emphasis on the words of Jesus found in the 4 gospels.
For more information watch this video called "The Truth About Christianity That No One Tells You": https://bit.ly/3Aibc0L
For inquiries email [email protected]
For more information watch this video called "The Truth About Christianity That No One Tells You": https://bit.ly/3Aibc0L
For inquiries email [email protected]
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