Published 19 hours ago

Judicial Watch Tom Fitton | LAWSUIT: CIA Wanted to “Get Trump”?

Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense for reports submitted by a military officer to his superiors regarding an alleged conversation around January 2017 between two CIA analysts, about trying to “get rid” of then-President Trump

➡️ Judicial Watch Inc. v. U.S. Department of Defense (No. 1:24-cv-00068). WATCH NOW!

READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/judicial-watch-sues-defense-dept/

