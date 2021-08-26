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Welcome to the Global Technology Governance Summit
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50 views • August 26, 2021
https://www.weforum.org/videos
- What do I see when I look into the future?
- I see a future Death Trap into the Planetary Empire of the World Leader or President. His name was fore told into the Holy Scriptures and it was the anti-Christ: the one that is Against or in The Place of Jesus Christ. And I also see the "Wonderful New World Order".
- What do I see when I look into the future?
- I see a future Death Trap into the Planetary Empire of the World Leader or President. His name was fore told into the Holy Scriptures and it was the anti-Christ: the one that is Against or in The Place of Jesus Christ. And I also see the "Wonderful New World Order".
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