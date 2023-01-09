Ukraine Says “Tanks a Lot, NATO”

Great Britain is considering Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine to stage a major counteroffensive against Russia in the spring. The tanks have 1,200 horsepower engines and are equipped with 120 mm guns. The decision is expected to be announced at the meeting of NATO officials at the Ramstein airbase in Germany on Jan. 20. The UK’s willingness to supply battle tanks to Ukraine is a major escalation in World War III. It comes in response to France’s decision to provide Ukraine with armored AMX-10 combat vehicles.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/9/23.

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day