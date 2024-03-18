Watch Hezbollah Take Out 3 Targets in Birkat Risha Military Site





Scenes from the operation targeting the Islamic Resistance, the Birkat Risha site of the Israeli enemy army, on the Lebanese-Palestinian border. 2024/03/12





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #CeaseFireNOW, #FreePalestine, Scenes, Palestine, Jal Al-Alam, Islamic Resistance, battle, settlements, Military, Base, Site, Israel, infantry, military, soldier, freedom, fighters, Zionists, Jews, IDF, IGF, IOF, Hezbollah