Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Spin Doctors (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.27.13)

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Media Spin Doctors weave a web of deceit making it possible for the Medical Industrial Complex to maim millions and kill hundreds of thousands of Americans each year. Dr Daniels reviews breaking stories of 2012 / 2013. Listen as Dr Daniels unravels the murderous web of deceit. Clear understanding saves lives.
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