Child labor: profit greed of huge corporations

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According to official
figures, 218 million children and adolescents between the ages of 5 and 17 work
worldwide for starvation wages and under mostly inhumane conditions! This
inhumane pursuit of profit must be brought to an end by a decisive and joint stand
of the population.
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