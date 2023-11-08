Cease Fire? You Want a Cease Fire? You mean the One Hamas Broke?

All the people demanding a cease-fire. Hamas broke it when they attacked and murdered 1400 Israelis, executed babies, beheaded people. If Israel were to Grant a Ceasefire now, all it would do is allow Hamas to regroup and attack again, and it would be the end of Israel. Hamas is the occupier of the West Bank. #woke #hamas #israelpalestineconflict #ceasefire MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

