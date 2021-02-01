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The Duke and Duchess of D.C.
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271 views • February 01, 2021
Almighty God will have The Last Laugh With all These Political Liar's !!!!
The Wicked Shall Be Ashes Under our feet, Malachi 4:3 And ye shall tread down the wicked; for they shall be ashes under the soles of your feet in the day that I shall do this, saith the LORD of hosts.
Jesus Christ is coming Back Very Soon in FLAMING FIRE ~ Taking Vengeance
" Vengeance is MINE Saith The LORD "
https://www.youtube.com/c/TruthBlaster
https://rgstair.com/services/
COMING VERY SOON ~ A PROFOUND NEW WEBSITE is TO BE LAUNCHED
TheFinalWitness.com
God Bless Brothers & Sisters
The Wicked Shall Be Ashes Under our feet, Malachi 4:3 And ye shall tread down the wicked; for they shall be ashes under the soles of your feet in the day that I shall do this, saith the LORD of hosts.
Jesus Christ is coming Back Very Soon in FLAMING FIRE ~ Taking Vengeance
" Vengeance is MINE Saith The LORD "
https://www.youtube.com/c/TruthBlaster
https://rgstair.com/services/
COMING VERY SOON ~ A PROFOUND NEW WEBSITE is TO BE LAUNCHED
TheFinalWitness.com
God Bless Brothers & Sisters
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