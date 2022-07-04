Kimdate: Special Report: DISCLOSURE!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The TRUE Control Structure of Earth, Where are they now? Who your enemy REALLY IS. Do not Miss this HUGE Disclosure
Original Link: https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/62ba44ca68dd76001a05f2af/6-27-2022-Special-Report:-DISCLOSURE!!!
Real History Video Link: https://rumble.com/v18o3vx-the-real-history.-part-one-kim-goguen.html
YouTube Link To 'You and Your Consciousness' Introduced By Kim: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5_KdvCiqlA
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you [mirrored video] views from a select choice of content creators which all deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.