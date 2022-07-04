Kimdate: Special Report: DISCLOSURE!!!

The TRUE Control Structure of Earth, Where are they now? Who your enemy REALLY IS. Do not Miss this HUGE Disclosure





Original Link: https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/62ba44ca68dd76001a05f2af/6-27-2022-Special-Report:-DISCLOSURE!!!





Real History Video Link: https://rumble.com/v18o3vx-the-real-history.-part-one-kim-goguen.html





YouTube Link To 'You and Your Consciousness' Introduced By Kim: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5_KdvCiqlA





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ABOUT bump:





bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you [mirrored video] views from a select choice of content creators which all deserve more news.





I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.





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