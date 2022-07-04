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Kimdate: Special Report: DISCLOSURE!!!
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426 views • July 04, 2022

The TRUE Control Structure of Earth, Where are they now? Who your enemy REALLY IS. Do not Miss this HUGE Disclosure


Original Link: https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/62ba44ca68dd76001a05f2af/6-27-2022-Special-Report:-DISCLOSURE!!!


Real History Video Link: https://rumble.com/v18o3vx-the-real-history.-part-one-kim-goguen.html


YouTube Link To 'You and Your Consciousness' Introduced By Kim: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5_KdvCiqlA


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Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/unlearning1

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1


ABOUT bump:


bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you [mirrored video] views from a select choice of content creators which all deserve more news.


I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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