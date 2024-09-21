Springfield Resident Says "Keep Ya Eyes Open" After Ducks Vanish

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Springfield resident say "KEEP YA EYES OPEN" after ducks go missing. He says there used to be "millions" of ducks but now there are only a few.
Snyder Park
Springfield, OH
September 20,2024
