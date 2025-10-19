NATO's artillery shell problem: our factories don't make TNT, and they need China for the cotton

Artillery shells involve two volatile components: the explosive, and the propellant. TNT is in critical shortage in NATO militaries, as decades ago the production of TNT was outsourced abroad for environmental and safety reasons.

But another bottleneck exists for the highest-quality cotton fibers, which are used in propellants. Most of that cotton was sourced from China, who is closely allied with Russia.

Military suppliers are scrambling, to locate alternate sources of high-grade cotton, and to refurbish TNT factories that have been long closed.

TNT also is used in civilian applications, for engineering, mining, and heavy construction. High demands from the defense sector are causing prices to soar for industrial users as well, increasing over four times in the past year.

Closing scene, Tianfu District, Chengdu,

Sichuan Resources and links:

TNT wanted: Europe's ammunition push is missing its explosive core

https://www.euractiv.com/news/tnt-wanted-europes-ammunition-push-is-missing-its-explosive-core/

TNT and nitrocellulose shortage: the new challenge for ammunition production

https://fw-mag.com/shownews/545/tnt-and-nitrocellulose-shortage-the-new-challenge-for-ammunition-production

Shell Game: Inside The Worldwide TNT Shortage

https://www.twz.com/land/shell-game-the-worldwide-tnt-shortage

Europe faces shortage of gunpowder and TNT for ammo production – Bloomberg

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/europe-faces-shortage-of-gunpowder-and-tnt-for-ammo-production-bloomberg/ar-AA1BmZTI

Europe Is Short of Gunpowder and TNT When It Needs Them Most

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2025-03-21/as-europe-ramps-up-defense-spending-can-rheinmetall-and-peers-meet-demand

Mirrored - Inside China Business

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!