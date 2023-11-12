The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 233 - The Trap!

In this shorter video I want to WARN everyone listening yet once again, whether you are a newcomer to this video series or a veteran, that a TRAP is being set for ALL SOULS who remain UN-INJECTED. I have been warning about this repeatedly since early 2020 when it became clear that the CV19 pandemic was totally pre-planned and FAKE! I have repeatedly stated that the whole purpose of this Fake Pandemic was to make WAR against the peoples of the world and in particular the Saints of the Most High God as stated in REVELATION 13:7 and Daniel 7:21. I have never swerved away from stating that we ARE IN the final Tribulation period described in Revelation 13. The pressure is increasing on people worldwide to INJECT, INJECT, INJECT with a non vaccine for a non pandemic. The Jesuits KNEW that the pace of INJECTIONS would slow down as people assimilated and disseminated information about the TRUTH of this great DECEPTION. I am guilty of engaging tirelessly in this crime, but am unrepentant. I will continue to warn people until they cut my head off.

MOST PEOPLE ARE UNAWARE OF THE TIME IN WHICH THEY LIVE!

ALL OF MANKIND IS NOW NAVIGATING UNCHARTED WATERS!

THE TRAP IS WAITING FOR THOSE WHO DON'T SEE THE DANGER!