Our Constitution Has Been Suspended

Since March 9, 1933, the United States has remained in a continuous state of declared National Emergency. Since that time, the American people have lost their rights to the government, and these rights have not been restored. The American government now claims the power of right and rules the people by Statute – not the Constitution – in all cases. Under emergency powers, the government can do whatever it deems ‘necessary’. The courts change from protectors of the people’s unalienable Rights to enforcers of the government’s statutes.The 1933 state of emergency was meant to be TEMPORARY, and FDR even promised to end it before leaving office...but didn't.However, if the ‘national emergency’ were ended, government abuse and injustice would also end. When the American people demand that Congress end the ‘national emergency’ they will restore the U.S. Constitution, and regain their rights, freedom, and property…”