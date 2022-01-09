Dr. Peter Attia Discusses CVS Pharmacy Blocking Fluvoxamine for Treating Covid-19

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"A JAMA study published in November of last year suggested that it had enormous efficacy in treating covid. A more rigorous trial was published in JAMA last month. That study included about 1,500 subjects evenly split and randomized to either a placebo or 100 mg of fluvoxamine twice a day for ten days...
The results were so overwhelming that the study was stopped prematurely. It resulted in a 66% reduction in hospitalization and a 91% reduction in death... When you consider this study and the previous study it seems pretty clear to me that fluvoxamine is a no-brainer when you are talking about treating patients with covid."