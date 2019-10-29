BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jews for Hitler - The white jews (anti-bolshevik fighters)
Hidden-history
Hidden-history
16 followers
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
760 views • October 29, 2019
The White Jews – a compilation of historical facts and quotes depicting the involvement of the Jewish people in the anti-Bolshevik war effort. The evidence presented in this video debunks the Liberal Communist argument that the Jews were persecuted for simply being Jewish.

Our enemy is Liberal Communism, which at its core is a Jewish-Gnostic invention. We seek justice for all peoples and nations who have suffered at the hands of Globalization and Liberal Communism. Let merit shine, let traitors hang, and let all people be judged according to their works.

This video was banned on YouTube in less than 12 hours. The content in this video was designed to redeem and save Jews, since many unknown Jews sacrificed their lives to try and stop the spread of Liberal Communism. YouTube wants people killing Jews, We did our best to try and stop it!

Sources:
1. Oleg Budnitsky, “The Russian Jews between the Reds and the Whites, 1917 1920”
2. Alon Reichlin, “The Jews in the Army of General Anton Ivanovich Denikin”
3. Alexander Solzhenitsyn, “Two Hundred Years Together”
4. Jews in the White Army: https://historicaldis.ru/blog/43370018365/Evrei-belogvardeytsyi-(Razrushenie-natsionalisticheskih-stereoti?nr=1
5. Jews and the White Cause, https://is-pl89.livejournal.com/10270.html
(Taken from this episodes page on their website: https://gottmituns.ca/the-white-jewss/)

Website: https://gottmituns.ca
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jews_for_hitler/
Support them here: https://gottmituns.ca/support/

What do you think about all of this? Have many people been to hastily blaming jews in general for the bolshevik takeover of Russia or is the blame at large un-called for? Atleast I think we should all agree that people should be judged as individuals and not collectively as a group. Please share your thoughts. I will respond to every comment directed at me. Thanks!
Keywords
history
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Sterling Ashworth
Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Iva Greene
Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Garrison Vance
Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

Garrison Vance
Iran&#8217;s Regional Security Framework: A New Era for West Asia Without Foreign Military Presence?

Iran’s Regional Security Framework: A New Era for West Asia Without Foreign Military Presence?

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy