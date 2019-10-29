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Jews for Hitler - The white jews (anti-bolshevik fighters)
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760 views • October 29, 2019
The White Jews – a compilation of historical facts and quotes depicting the involvement of the Jewish people in the anti-Bolshevik war effort. The evidence presented in this video debunks the Liberal Communist argument that the Jews were persecuted for simply being Jewish.
Our enemy is Liberal Communism, which at its core is a Jewish-Gnostic invention. We seek justice for all peoples and nations who have suffered at the hands of Globalization and Liberal Communism. Let merit shine, let traitors hang, and let all people be judged according to their works.
This video was banned on YouTube in less than 12 hours. The content in this video was designed to redeem and save Jews, since many unknown Jews sacrificed their lives to try and stop the spread of Liberal Communism. YouTube wants people killing Jews, We did our best to try and stop it!
Sources:
1. Oleg Budnitsky, “The Russian Jews between the Reds and the Whites, 1917 1920”
2. Alon Reichlin, “The Jews in the Army of General Anton Ivanovich Denikin”
3. Alexander Solzhenitsyn, “Two Hundred Years Together”
4. Jews in the White Army: https://historicaldis.ru/blog/43370018365/Evrei-belogvardeytsyi-(Razrushenie-natsionalisticheskih-stereoti?nr=1
5. Jews and the White Cause, https://is-pl89.livejournal.com/10270.html
(Taken from this episodes page on their website: https://gottmituns.ca/the-white-jewss/)
Website: https://gottmituns.ca
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jews_for_hitler/
Support them here: https://gottmituns.ca/support/
What do you think about all of this? Have many people been to hastily blaming jews in general for the bolshevik takeover of Russia or is the blame at large un-called for? Atleast I think we should all agree that people should be judged as individuals and not collectively as a group. Please share your thoughts. I will respond to every comment directed at me. Thanks!
Our enemy is Liberal Communism, which at its core is a Jewish-Gnostic invention. We seek justice for all peoples and nations who have suffered at the hands of Globalization and Liberal Communism. Let merit shine, let traitors hang, and let all people be judged according to their works.
This video was banned on YouTube in less than 12 hours. The content in this video was designed to redeem and save Jews, since many unknown Jews sacrificed their lives to try and stop the spread of Liberal Communism. YouTube wants people killing Jews, We did our best to try and stop it!
Sources:
1. Oleg Budnitsky, “The Russian Jews between the Reds and the Whites, 1917 1920”
2. Alon Reichlin, “The Jews in the Army of General Anton Ivanovich Denikin”
3. Alexander Solzhenitsyn, “Two Hundred Years Together”
4. Jews in the White Army: https://historicaldis.ru/blog/43370018365/Evrei-belogvardeytsyi-(Razrushenie-natsionalisticheskih-stereoti?nr=1
5. Jews and the White Cause, https://is-pl89.livejournal.com/10270.html
(Taken from this episodes page on their website: https://gottmituns.ca/the-white-jewss/)
Website: https://gottmituns.ca
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jews_for_hitler/
Support them here: https://gottmituns.ca/support/
What do you think about all of this? Have many people been to hastily blaming jews in general for the bolshevik takeover of Russia or is the blame at large un-called for? Atleast I think we should all agree that people should be judged as individuals and not collectively as a group. Please share your thoughts. I will respond to every comment directed at me. Thanks!
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