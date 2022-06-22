6-22-2022 You can see they are losing their grip, timing is everything

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Episode 66
This Biden economy is kicking my butt, like many of us. Thanks for your patience, and thank you for listening. This podcast came from a more 'freestyle' approach, while I was able to find some time! KEEP SHARING INFORMATION FOLKS! I'll be more prepared tomorrow.
Watch the SGT report here regarding the Mike Pence whistleblower:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YGeuNuKXlT1F/
Here is the SGT report I mentioned that was the day prior, worth a watch:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/He8NMAetZjlH/