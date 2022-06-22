6-22-2022 You can see they are losing their grip, timing is everything

Episode 66

This Biden economy is kicking my butt, like many of us. Thanks for your patience, and thank you for listening. This podcast came from a more 'freestyle' approach, while I was able to find some time! KEEP SHARING INFORMATION FOLKS! I'll be more prepared tomorrow.

Watch the SGT report here regarding the Mike Pence whistleblower:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YGeuNuKXlT1F/

Here is the SGT report I mentioned that was the day prior, worth a watch:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/He8NMAetZjlH/