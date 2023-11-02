Create New Account
Holding It All Together: Get Fasteners Of All Kinds While You Still Can
glock 1911
Keeping a variety of fastener/repair methods like glue, caulk, nails and screws, zipties, rope and other cordage is a good idea.  Test the spirits-some of the alt-right is there to confuse/distract/mislead us.  Making homemade first aid applications:   https://www.firearmsnews.com/editorial/diy-healing-salves/484840 Video about using cover to survive a gunfight:  https://rumble.com/v3l9e5s-survive-a-gunfight-use-of-cover.html  Tucker Carlson and Victor Davis Hansen:  https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/10/were-in-the-middle-of-a-revolution-victor-davis-hanson-warns-tucker-the-next-12-months-will-be-the-most-explosive-in-history/   Lt Col Steven Murray, RSS podcasts:  https://rss.com/podcasts/ltcstevenmurray/ 

weaponspreppingself defensesalvationsurvivalend timesfasteners

