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Fauci-Vaccines 100% effective-Quick2min.Video 92-89-76-65-52-31-20%...Countries Halt Vaccines
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61 views • October 14, 2021
Watch-- Quick 2 min.video...Fauci and Big Pharma push the vaccine... starting with the bit 100% Safe and Effective... then watch the numbers drop...drop...drop... then watch the failures fast and furious. Then the countries that are HALTING the vaccine.... then finally see Fauci still promoting like the SALES huckster he was born to be...
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