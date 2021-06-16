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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0945 - Marianne Martinsson - 2015 Report
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21 views • June 16, 2021
Marianne, an exchange student from Sweden, disappeared January 17,1982 after shopping at a shoe store in Larkspur Landing,CA. Her remains were found in 2010 in a canyon in Fremont,CA, but weren’t identified through dental records until 2014. Coleman, a convicted rapist who had just been released from San Quentin, was found with her car 10 days later in Oklahoma, along with Sabrina Ann Johnson, a female passenger he picked up in Seattle. He claimed he didn’t know it was stolen and was convicted of car theft, but never admitted involvement with her disappearance, and received 5 years in prison. Coleman died on February 5,1988 of unknown causes.
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