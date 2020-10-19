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Frontline Doctors Full Press Conference: Successful Treatments and the Dangers of Masks
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138 views • October 19, 2020
Watch the video in high resolution or download it at America's Frontline Doctors' link: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/stream/
Many encouraging treatments for Covid-19 are presented as well as many negatives to mandated mask wearing.
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com
Many encouraging treatments for Covid-19 are presented as well as many negatives to mandated mask wearing.
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com
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