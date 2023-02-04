my son been vaxxed despite my supplication to spare him, beggin his mother not to do it!

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i try everything to save him i even broke a court order stopping me from communicating with his mother,she made me do jail time for that and gave him the fkn bioweapon anyways, i even gave her a flash drive including all the best warning from top doctors not to jab my kids and she did it anyways, unforgivable ,she's a dumb fuckin bitch to not paying attention to all effort i made to save my son,please help me in prayer for placebo to him and to all kids we are living a nightmare even wide awake please comment