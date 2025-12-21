BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Muslim jihadist delivery drivers infiltrating Los Angeles
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
83 followers
Follow
49 views • 1 day ago

BREAKING NEWS FROM BANGLADESH:


MUSLIM MOB BEATS AND BURNS A HINDU MAN TO DEATH FOR CRITICIZING ISLAM. THE GLOBALIST TRAITOR LEADERS IN THE WEST(E.G. STARMER, MAMDAMI, NEWSOM, MACRON ETC.)WANT TO INCITE MORE OF THESE MOB ATTACKS ON NON MUSLIMS BY ENACTING "ISLAMOPHOBIA" LAWS AS WELL AS MORE SHARIA LAW"NO GO ZONES"NOW PREVALENT IN EUROPE.


https://youtu.be/cyLZmPSMetA?si=SPxKlTEbrRlIqcmk


Where are the "moderate" "peaceful and tolerant" muslim leaders condemning this atrocity against hindus by muslims in Bangladesh?


"Palestine" is just a propaganda cover for islamofascist world expansion at all non muslims' expense. Muslim Egypt could open its Rafah border crossing with Gaza and save all the muslim("palestinean")women and children but refuses to do so. Muslim ultra wealthy oil state Qatar also refuses to accept muslim fakestinean refugees while giving millions to anti west, anti white "palestinean"mobs in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and europe.


Israel is the only safe country for christians in the middle east as well as all non muslims(bahais, atheists, agnostics, mormons, druze etc.)


Islam by its intrinsic nature as prescribed in its Koran aggressively expands by genocide of all non muslims("lucky"non muslim survivors must pay a Jizya extortion tax for the "right"to exist).


Gazans aka "Palestineans" are muslim jihadist colonizers from Egypt, Libya, Jordan etc. that are being used as a proxy to establish a 100% islamist middle eastern caliphate. They're waging war on all non muslims there and worldwide(global islamofascism).


The roman empire invented the term Palestine referring to the native Jews. The Islamic world stole the term from the roman empire, inverted its meaning and uses it as propaganda against Israel because the islamic nations failed in their conventional wars against the jewish state.


Islam by its intrinsic nature as prescribed in its Koran aggressively expands by genocide of all non muslims. The muslim empire has destroyed over 140 million non muslim lives(mostly christian)since it began in 600AD.


A major example is the genocide of over 1.5 million armenian christians by muslim turkey during WWI. Turkey has still refused to apologize for their genocide of christians but still wants to be a NATO member and part of the EU.


Islam is an existential threat to all western nations(USA UK CANADA AUSTRALIA ETC.)used by the globalist WEF oligarchs in Rome(Vatican 🇻🇦 pedophile Baal/Moloch sun cult)Munich, London and Beijing(their broom along with chinese CCP/UN troops)to sweep away the middle/working and small business classes of the West and force a one world totalitarian order under a one world eugenics/transhumanist religion(99% massive human depopulation)dictator.


___________________________________________


Jonathan Adler

Investigative reporter, sociological/US national security analyst

Los Angeles California

December 20th 2025


Follow my Gab page and subscribe to "The Calaz Infowarrior" on youtube, bitchute, rumble, brighteon and odyssey for groundbreaking investigative reports and analysis. Reporter Jonathan Adler on Instagram, X and Substack.

