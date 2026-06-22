Date: June 22, 2026. Lesson 121-2026. Title: Neglected Field: Lessons from a Life Left Unattended

In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart continue their examination of Proverbs 24:30–31, where Solomon's observation of a neglected field becomes a profound lesson on the cumulative effects of spiritual, moral, and practical neglect. The overgrown thorns, encroaching nettles, and broken stone wall reveal that decay rarely arrives suddenly—it advances one small act of avoidance at a time. Together, Rick and Doc explore the three stages of neglect, the covenant significance of broken boundaries, and the connection between the outward condition of the field and the inward condition of the soul. Drawing from both the KJV and the Septuagint, the lesson challenges believers to recognize the early signs of decline before small compromises become structural failures. The neglected field serves as a powerful reminder that every area of life requiring cultivation—faith, family, doctrine, relationships, and stewardship—must be actively maintained or it will inevitably be overtaken by what grows without effort.

Lesson 121-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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