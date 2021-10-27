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Stop the islamic invasion of Europe
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1. Multiple Polish soldiers were injured during clashes with large groups of migrants attempting to forcibly enter the country via Belarus during the weekend.
https://europe.infowars.com/polish-border-erupts-as-mobs-of-violent-migrants-injure-soldiers/
2. Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (Full Movie). Measles and Autism.
https://www.brighteon.com/9e64326c-01e0-4825-bf0b-7429c323bf27
3. The truth about 5G - Military technology and surveillance. A video from 2019 proven today as true
https://www.brighteon.com/1d73abac-9922-42d7-b018-4560f27906b5
4. WATCH & SHARE -- WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF THIS GOT INSIDE OF YOU..?
https://www.brighteon.com/f8505419-3d0b-4db0-858b-4448eb6c9a9c
5. This book from 1989 about NWO tells what is happening today and what we can do to stop this insanity before its too late.
http://www.lovethetruth.com/books/ralph_epperson/new_world_order.pdf
https://europe.infowars.com/polish-border-erupts-as-mobs-of-violent-migrants-injure-soldiers/
2. Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (Full Movie). Measles and Autism.
https://www.brighteon.com/9e64326c-01e0-4825-bf0b-7429c323bf27
3. The truth about 5G - Military technology and surveillance. A video from 2019 proven today as true
https://www.brighteon.com/1d73abac-9922-42d7-b018-4560f27906b5
4. WATCH & SHARE -- WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF THIS GOT INSIDE OF YOU..?
https://www.brighteon.com/f8505419-3d0b-4db0-858b-4448eb6c9a9c
5. This book from 1989 about NWO tells what is happening today and what we can do to stop this insanity before its too late.
http://www.lovethetruth.com/books/ralph_epperson/new_world_order.pdf
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