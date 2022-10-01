【G-Times News】Japanese Doctor: Promoting CCP Virus Vaccine Is a Crime

https://gnews.org/post/p1rdd422c
On September 21st, local time, Dr. Kazuhiro Nagao, the director of the documentary “The Aftermath of the Vaccine”, who has been working to save the aftermath of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus vaccine, said when participating in a self-media program that the Japanese government’s approval of a special license to the CCP virus vaccine is a crime in itself
