Mind Control, Microwave Weapons & Frequencies of Control - Leigh Dundas

We sat down with human rights attorney and modern-day abolitionist Leigh Dundas to uncover the chilling truth about HAARP, microwave weapons, and mind-altering frequencies. She reveals the historical experiments, modern military tech, and hidden agendas behind energy manipulation—and how these same frequencies can also be used for healing. This episode will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about technology, control, and freedom.

Leigh Dundas is a renowned human-rights attorney, modern-day abolitionist, award-winning public speaker, and author who has spent over three decades defending freedom and exposing injustice. She began her career representing Fortune 500 companies in high-stakes litigation before shifting her focus toward global humanitarian work—most notably infiltrating juvenile-trafficking rings across Southeast Asia and advising governments on money laundering tied to human slavery. In recent years she has returned to the U.S. to fight what she calls "the war for our minds," addressing technologies, mandates, and patterns of control that threaten individual sovereignty. Her book Just Stand Up: My Fight for Freedom — From the Brothels of Asia to the Streets of America chronicles this journey of advocacy and resistance. She believes every tool—whether a frequency, a law, or a wave—can be used for healing or harm, and challenges us all not just to watch history but to change it.