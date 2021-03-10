Cryptocurrency Slays the Central Banks!

LINKS:• If you would like to support my efforts in informing the public, you can send Litecoin (LTC) to: MQVnfyydkTtV1Ahg2YJ1ggzhA6zswFjqQZWhy LTC? Because it is faster and cheaper than BTC, and was specifically designed to be a transmission token .... Yet few use it! LOL :)• Foundation Principles for Benchmark Coin:• Hacker Links:- The Cypher Punk Manifesto:- Excellent anonymous, programmable, meta-search engine- Private Browser (with Tor Support)- Free VPN- Free Coding School:- List of books to for developers:- Good article on the basics of Cryptography- Free electronics courses:- Game to test your hacking skills, with free tutorials:- Write a custom Ethereum Token:• Ideas on a micro network:• Get started in crypto:- Easiest place for a newb to start in crypto:• A General History of the Central Bank Cartel:- 1933 Congressman Mcfadden describes in detail the corrupt mechanism of the Central Bank:- 1966 Historian Carrol Quigley writes the massive Tome "Tragedy and Hope" which gives a detailed history on the central banking cartel far into the past.- 1974 Anthony Sutton details the corruption of the Cartel, most importantly how they facilitated funding of Hitler and Trotsky through colluding corporate funding.- Edward Griffin's Summary of the Fed Cartel:- Detailed Animation of The FED's Theft Machine: